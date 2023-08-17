Bihar: Man fakes as cop; police seeks report

Patna, Aug 17 The Bihar Police has asked its official to submit a report regarding an accused who was faking as a policeman and working at his father’s place in Bihar’s Samastipur police station

Officials said that a man in Samastipur district was working in place of his father in a police station.

They said that after the incident came to light and his identity was revealed, the DSP of the area has asked the SHO of Vidyapatinagar police station to submit a report in this matter.

The incident came to light after his photograph wherein he was wearing a police uniform, which belonged to his father, went viral on social media.

The accused was identified as Sanjit Kumar Paswan. His father Jiwach Paswan is a Chokidar in Vidyapatinagar police station in the district.

Sanjit used to wear the police uniform of his father and do the duty instead of his father place. He was also going to the district headquarter with letters and was also part of investigations in several cases.

