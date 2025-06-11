Bihar: Man gets life imprisonment for killing teenage boy

Patna, June 11 In a significant development, a court in Bihar’s Motihari sentenced a man to life imprisonment in connection with the murder of a teenage boy on Wednesday.

The 10th Additional District and Sessions Judge of Motihari, Brijesh Kumar, awarded the sentence to Idu Ali alias Saif in the murder case of the minor boy, Sameer Alam.

Deepak Patel, the Additional Public Prosecutor, said, “Idu Ali was held guilty of murder. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000, with an additional six-month jail term in case of non-payment. The court acquitted another accused, Bhanu Singh, due to lack of evidence.”

The case stemmed from FIR No. 45/2024 lodged at the Harsiddhi Police Station by Noor Salina Khatoon, mother of the deceased.

She had named Idu Ali alias Saif, Nagendra Manjhi, and Bhanu Singh for abducting and later killing her teenage son, Sameer Alam, on the evening of January 28, 2024.

According to the FIR, Sameer was called away from his home by the accused and never returned.

His body was found the next morning in a bush near Dariyapur village under the Harsiddhi police station.

Police arrested Idu Ali two days later, and during interrogation, he confessed to the crime.

Old enmity and a love affair were cited as the motive behind the murder.

After completing the investigation swiftly, police filed a charge sheet within a month against Idu Ali and Bhanu Singh, while the case against Nagendra Manjhi is still under investigation.

During the trial (Sessions Case No. 619/2024), Additional Public Prosecutor Deepak Patel and Assistant Advocate Mohd Shahabuddin presented six witnesses and successfully established the prosecution's case against Idu Ali.

In a relatively quick judicial process concluded within 17 months of the incident, the court found Idu Ali guilty under relevant sections 302, 201 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and delivered the verdict.

The verdict brings partial closure to the grieving family and reflects the court’s emphasis on timely justice in heinous crimes.

