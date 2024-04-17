Bihar man shot and injured by terrorists in J&K's Anantnag

Srinagar, April 17 A man from Bihar was shot and injured by terrorists at Bijbehera in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Wednesday evening, police said.

The victim was identified as Raju Shah.

"Terrorists fired upon and critically injured one person identified as Raju Shah, resident of Bihar, at Jablipora Bijbehera in Anantnag," a police official said, adding that Shah was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police parties have reached the spot and the area has been cordoned off and an operation launched to apprehend the attackers.

