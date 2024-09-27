Bihar Medical Apathy: Hospital in Vaishali District Conducts Delivery of Two Women Using Mobile Phone Torchlight (Watch Video)

It is expected from hospitals that patients will be treated properly, especially when a pregnant woman is brought there. Every woman is very delicate at this stage and any negligence in her care can prove fatal for two lives. But in a hospital in Vaishali district of Bihar, the lives of two pregnant women and their babies were not taken seriously.

In Sahadei Community Health Center of Vaishali, health workers helped two women suffering from labour pain to deliver their babies using a mobile flash light. The video of the delivery done using mobile and torch light went viral on social media and has faced criticism.

Woman Gives Birth Under ‘Mobile Flashlight’ in Bihar

According to the reports, a video was recorded on Wednesday night when the woman was brought to Sahadei Primary Health Center for delivery, but there was no electricity in the hospital. ANM Kumari Asha, posted at the health centre, said that there was a power cut at around 1:30 am on Wednesday night. Two female patients had reached the community health center for delivery but there was no power, after that, at 2:10 in the night, the delivery was done by turning on the mobile flash light.

Asha worker also alleged that there is no drinking water at a medical facility. The issue had been highlighted to to the medical officer about the power crisis at the hospital, but there was no arrangement made.