Bihar: Mini-Gun Factory Busted in Patna, Six Held With Weapons

In major crackdown in illegal arms and manufacturing, Patna police has recovered mini-gun factory operating in the district. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Patna, Kartikey Sharma, confirmed that the unit was raided following intelligence inputs, leading to a significant seizure of weapons and equipment. During the raid, police recovered six firearms along with several magazines and other materials used in gun-making. Six individuals allegedly involved in the operation were arrested on the spot.

SSP Patna, Kartikey Sharma told IANS, "A mini-gun factory was operating in the area and during the raid, weapons and gun-making equipment were seized. Six people have been arrested and six firearms were recovered from them, along with magazines and other gun-making materials..."