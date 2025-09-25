Bihar: Mini-Gun Factory Busted in Patna, Six Held With Weapons
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: September 25, 2025 21:39 IST2025-09-25T21:38:10+5:302025-09-25T21:39:56+5:30
In major crackdown in illegal arms and manufacturing, Patna police has recovered mini-gun factory operating in the district. Senior Superintendent of ...
In major crackdown in illegal arms and manufacturing, Patna police has recovered mini-gun factory operating in the district. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Patna, Kartikey Sharma, confirmed that the unit was raided following intelligence inputs, leading to a significant seizure of weapons and equipment. During the raid, police recovered six firearms along with several magazines and other materials used in gun-making. Six individuals allegedly involved in the operation were arrested on the spot.
SSP Patna, Kartikey Sharma told IANS, "A mini-gun factory was operating in the area and during the raid, weapons and gun-making equipment were seized. Six people have been arrested and six firearms were recovered from them, along with magazines and other gun-making materials..."
Open in app
Bihar: SSP Patna, Kartikey Sharma says, "A mini-gun factory was operating in the area and during the raid, weapons and gun-making equipment were seized. Six people have been arrested and six firearms were recovered from them, along with magazines and other gun-making… pic.twitter.com/rBS0tNRYIy— IANS (@ians_india) September 25, 2025