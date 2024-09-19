Bihar Minister blames opposition for Nawada incident

Patna, Sep 19 Bihar's SC and ST Welfare Minister Janak Ram has alleged that the Nawada incident might be a political conspiracy orchestrated by leaders of the Grand Alliance, a coalition that includes parties like the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), led by Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Janak Ram on Thursday said this while reacting to the burning down of the houses in Nawada district.

“The Grand Alliance could be targeting the weaker sections of society to destabilize Nitish Kumar's government. This incident is part of a larger political strategy aimed at creating unrest,” Janak Ram said.

He further added that besides hatching conspiracies, committing murders, looting and other criminal activities, now people were setting houses on fire which could be their handiwork.

Janak Ram emphasized the stability and good governance under Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and countered the claims of unrest or panic, which he alleged, was being created by the opposition forces.

“Despite any attempts by political rivals to destabilize the state or create panic, the current administration remains strong and committed to protecting its people, especially the weaker sections of society,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nawada police have arrested 15 people in connection with the burning down of more than 25 houses in Manjhi Mahadalit Tola village, which falls under the Dedaur Gram Panchayat in the district. the houses were set on fire around 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Sources have said that a person named Nandu Paswan was eyeing the land where the Mahadalit families lived.

Around 100 people led by Nandu Paswan attacked the Mahadalit Tola and fired several rounds in the air before they set the houses on fire.

Following the incident, a large number of police forces were deployed at the village. The situation is currently under control and the district administration is making efforts for their rehabilitation, said the officials.

