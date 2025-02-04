Bihar minister criticises Rahul Gandhi ahead of his Patna visit

Patna, Feb 4 Ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Patna, Bihar’s Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary launched a scathing attack against the Congress leader, stating that his public appearances will only harm his party.

"Wherever Rahul Gandhi goes, he only weakens the Congress. Whatever he says in public will damage his party further," Chaudhary remarked.

Rahul Gandhi is set to arrive in Patna on February 5 to attend the 'Azadi Ke Parwane' program, an event organised to commemorate the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Jaglal Chaudhary.

Jaglal Chaudhary also served as Bihar’s Excise Minister and implemented a liquor ban in the state.

Rahul Gandhi’s event will be held at Sri Krishna Memorial Hall at Gandhi Maidan. This marks Gandhi’s second visit to Bihar in 20 days.

Addressing the issue of the caste census, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary accused Rahul Gandhi of being uninformed about Bihar’s developments.

"Rahul Gandhi does not even know that a caste survey has already been conducted in Bihar, and its data has been released. The government also increased the reservation percentage for Dalits and backward classes based on the survey findings. Now, suddenly, he has woken up and is talking about it without understanding the facts," he stated.

The minister further emphasised that Bihar has led the way in caste-based surveys, crediting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for taking the initiative.

"If anyone is serious about the caste census, it is Nitish Kumar. Bihar has shown the way to the entire country on this matter," Chaudhary asserted.

The last time, when Rahul Gandhi visited Patna, he targeted Nitish Kumar over the caste census issue.

In response, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary reiterated that Bihar had already conducted the survey and taken action accordingly.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor