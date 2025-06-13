Bihar Minister expresses grief over plane crash tragedy, says several events to mark 11 years of Modi govt cancelled

Patna, June 13 Bihar Cabinet Minister Nitin Nabin has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to London, which claimed the lives of 241 people.

He said the incident has shattered families and left the nation heartbroken.

Speaking to media persons at the Buxar Collectorate Auditorium during a scheduled 20-point programme meeting on Friday, Nabin said, “A very sad incident has happened. Many lives were taken away in a matter of minutes, and families have been ruined. The entire country is in mourning.”

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are personally monitoring the investigation, and assured that strict action will be taken against those found guilty after the probe is completed.

Nitin Nabin confirmed that several programmes planned to mark the completion of 11 years of PM Modi’s tenure have been cancelled across Bihar as a mark of respect for the victims.

“We had planned many programmes, but in view of the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad, all state BJP events have been called off,” he stated.

The crash, which occurred just two minutes after take-off, involved 230 passengers and 12 crew members.

Among the victims was Bihar’s Manisha Thapa, an Air India crew member from Patna.

Only one British citizen, Vishwas Ramesh, survived.

The Bihar Disaster Management Department has activated helpline number 1070 for families and citizens seeking information or assistance.

In the same press interaction, Nabin addressed the water shortage faced by farmers in the Buxar district.

He confirmed receiving written complaints and has issued strict directives to the administration to ensure a timely water supply for agricultural activities post-Rohini Nakshatra.

“Water will reach the fields soon. Officers have been instructed, and action will be taken to resolve the issue at the earliest,” he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor