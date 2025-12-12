Bihar Minister launches programme to resolve land disputes, directs officials to work sincerely

Patna, Dec 12 Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue and Land Reforms Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha on Friday launched the “Land Reform Public Welfare Dialogue” programme at his residence in Patna.

During the programme, he heard land-related grievances from citizens and resolved several cases on the spot.

As each complainant stepped forward, Sinha handed them a microphone and asked them to explain their issue.

While they detailed their grievances, he immediately contacted the Circle Officer (CO) and revenue officials of the concerned area, handed them the microphone, and asked them to respond.

During the interaction, a revenue employee suddenly began trembling as a complainant described his struggle.

“Sir, we have been approaching the department since 2020, but the work has not been completed. We had the revision done on November 12, 2022,” the complainant said.

After hearing him, Sinha questioned the CO and the revenue officer present.

“Why is this work pending? Are you aware of this matter?”

At this, the revenue employee began trembling even more.

Observing this, Sinha said, “Don’t be afraid, don’t be scared. Why are you trembling? Go for now, but listen carefully—I'm urging all revenue employees and COs to get to work. I am giving everyone 15 days. Next time we meet, we won’t give them a chance to falter.”

He further directed the officials, “Act on their applications within a week; otherwise, action will be taken. You should enhance the reputation of the department and the government, but you're not doing that. People have many complaints. Their work is not being done on time, and this person has been running from office to office for five years. Complete his work within a week.”

COs, Sub-Divisional Magistrates, revenue employees from Patna district, and many other officials were present during the Land Reform Public Welfare Dialogue.

Addressing the public, Sinha said such dialogues would now be held in every district, and all land-related issues—mutation, revision, measurement, encroachment, disputes, and portal complaints—would be addressed on priority.

He urged people to first file their grievances at the zonal, police station, subdivision, and district magistrate levels.

“If your issues are not resolved anywhere, they will be addressed at the ministerial level,” he assured.

