Bihar Minister Santosh Suman accuses Lalu Yadav of insulting Dalits, demands apology

Patna, June 17 Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) National President and Bihar Minister Santosh Kumar Suman launched a sharp attack on RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, accusing him of repeatedly insulting Dr B.R. Ambedkar, Dalit leaders, and the Dalit community as a whole.

Speaking to the media persons in Patna, Suman said: “Lalu Prasad Yadav, who insulted Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar, has also mocked the likes of Karpoori Thakur and Ramai Ram. He must immediately apologise to the Dalit community and do penance for his actions.”

He further alleged that Lalu Yadav, despite championing the cause of social justice, has always harboured a feudal mindset and deliberately humiliated Dalit icons.

“Whether it was Ambedkar’s portrait thrown in the garbage at the RJD office or the disrespect shown to an oil painting gifted to Lalu Yadav, these are not isolated incidents. They reflect a pattern of disregard for Dalit sentiments,” he said.

Suman also invoked Dalit massacres that occurred during the Lalu-Rabri regime, saying that hundreds of Dalits were killed, yet the government failed to deliver justice.

“The Lalu-Rabri government used fear and intimidation to secure Dalit votes. They were treated merely as a vote bank, not as citizens deserving of dignity and safety,” he added.

Emphasising the gravity of the allegations, Suman demanded, “Lalu Yadav should not only apologise but also atone for repeatedly insulting Baba Saheb Ambedkar and ignoring the rights and respect of Dalits.”

This statement comes amid rising political heat in Bihar as parties prepare for the upcoming Assembly elections, and accusations of tokenism vs true empowerment continue to dominate public discourse.

The controversy of insulting Dr BR Ambedkar erupted on June 11, on the 78th birthday of Lalu Prasad Yadav, when one of the supporters placed the photograph of Dr Ambedkar near his feet. The NDA leaders criticised him for insulting the architect of the Constitution.

