Bihar: Minor girl fatally injured in acid attack in Muzaffarpur, hospitalised

A minor girl was hospitalised after an acid attack in Fakuli village of Muzaffarpur district, informed the police officials on Saturday.

The incident happened in the wee hours of Friday.

"A case of an acid attack has come to light in the Fakuli OP area. The case has been registered. FSL team has also been called. We are investigating the matter," said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) West, Muzaffarpur, Abhishek Anand.

Reportedly, the relatives said that the girl was sleeping when the dastardly attack happened. The girl was fatally injured and burnt on the left side of her body.

The family alleged that the attack was a result of a browbeat between the girl's father and some village musclemen/bullies.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor