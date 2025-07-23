Bihar: MLA seeks Assembly membership restoration as HC quashes conviction in criminal case

Patna, July 23 As the Patna High Court quashed his conviction in a criminal case, BJP legislator from Alinagar (Darbhanga) Mishrilal Yadav on Wednesday met Bihar Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav, submitted a copy of the court order, and demanded the restoration of his Assembly membership.

Mishrilal Yadav, who lost his Assembly membership after being sentenced to two years' jail by the Darbhanga MP-MLA court in a 2019 case, has expressed happiness over the High Court verdict.

“I am happy that I have got justice. I was implicated in a false case under a conspiracy, but truth has won,” Yadav said.

The case originated from a January 2019 FIR filed by Umesh Mishra, a resident of Samaila village, alleging assault by Mishrilal Yadav and his aides.

After the investigation, the police filed a charge sheet, and the court took cognisance of the case on April 17, 2020.

On February 21, 2024, the lower court convicted Mishrilal Yadav under Section 323 of the Indian Penal Code (voluntarily causing hurt) and sentenced him to three months' imprisonment and a fine of Rs 500.

Dissatisfied with the ruling, the MLA sought a pardon and appeared before the court on May 22, 2025, hoping to secure relief.

Following the appeals, the court enhanced the punishment. District and Additional Sessions Judge Suman Kumar Diwakar sentenced Mishrilal Yadav and Suresh Yadav to two years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each.

Mishrilal Yadav was elected as an MLA from Alinagar in 2020 on a Vikassheel Insaan Party ticket but later joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Previously, he had served as a Mukhiya and a Legislative Councillor before becoming MLA.

His membership was cancelled after the lower court's conviction but he voted in favour of the NDA during the Nitish government's 2024 trust vote before his membership was formally invalidated.

Looking ahead, Mishrilal Yadav has expressed his intent to contest the 2025 Assembly elections on the BJP symbol, stating that he is hopeful the party will give him a chance again.

