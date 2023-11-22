Bihar: Mosquito coil leads to fire in house, 2 dead

Patna, Nov 22 In a tragic case, a man and his son died on Wednesday in Bihar's Darbhanga district after a fire erupted at their house due to a burning mosquito coil, police said.

The victims were identified as Mohammad Shabbir (45) and Mohammad Aamir (15).

Mohammad Shabbir’s wife claimed that they were sleeping with the mosquito coil burning in the room.

She raised an alarm and neighbours tried to douse the flames but failed as the fire intensified and engulfed the entire house.

The district police recovered the dead bodies and sent for post-mortem to the Sadar Hospital Darbhanga.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor