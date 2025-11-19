Bihar: Muzaffarpur enters India Book of Records for Mega SVEEP event

Patna, Nov 19 Muzaffarpur district of Bihar has officially entered the India Book of Records for successfully organising a historic Mega SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) event.

The announcement was made by District Magistrate Subrata Kumar Sen during a press conference at the Collectorate auditorium on Wednesday.

DM Sen said that on November 3, an unprecedented 21.60 lakh citizens took a simultaneous oath of democratic participation at 14,138 locations across the district.

“This achievement has been included in the India Book of Records,” he said.

Following the confirmation, adjudicator Narvijay Yadav notified the district administration about the recognition.

The District Magistrate also presented certificates to all officials involved in organising the event.

With the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 concluded, Muzaffarpur has emerged as a statewide model for voter awareness initiatives.

Under the leadership of District Election Officer-cum-District Magistrate Subrata Kumar Sen, the Mega SVEEP event was conducted in a grand and coordinated manner, energising the entire district with democratic enthusiasm.

The program was celebrated like a festival of democracy, spreading voter awareness from the district headquarters to remote rural regions.

Participants included Jeevika Didis, ICDS workers, health workers, teachers, schoolchildren, government employees, labourers, farmers, traders, youth, prospective voters, and common citizens.

With cooperation from every Panchayat, school, health centre, Jeevika Village Organisation, NGO, and multiple government departments, the oath ceremony was conducted simultaneously across the district, creating a widespread environment of participation.

The Mega SVEEP event went beyond the oath-taking ceremony—transforming into a large-scale cultural festival.

Activities such as singing, dancing, street plays, slogan writing, rangoli, fancy dress shows, and flash mobs were organised throughout the district.

These creative programs blended entertainment with a powerful message: “Voting is not just a right, it is a civic duty.”

Slogans like (Pahle Matdaan, Fir Jalpaan (First vote, then refreshment) helped amplify the message of responsible voting.

On November 3, the central district-level ceremony took place at the Shaheed Khudiram Bose Stadium, where DM Subrata Kumar Sen administered the oath to a massive crowd.

All observers, returning officers, and officials from various departments were present.

Muzaffarpur voted in the first phase of the elections on November 6.

