Bihar: Nalanda residents drawing double benefits of Jan Aushadhi Kendras

Patna, Nov 4 It’s raining bonanza period for Nalanda residents under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) scheme, as they are drawing double benefits from the scheme – first is availing medicines at reasonable rates and second is the opportunity to set up Jan Aushadhi Kendras, as a venture towards attaining self-reliance.

Kumari Meena Sinha, Assistant Pharmacist at the Jan Aushadhi centre in Bihar Sharif Sadar Hospital told IANS that this has brought unimaginable changes in people’s lives.

“Today, medicines are available at affordable rates. People are very happy and thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” she told IANS.

She informed that earlier 90 per cent of the family's income was spent on medicines. But, now they were getting up to 50 to 90 per cent discount. Because of this, their children are able to study and the financial condition of the family has also improved.

“Three of us work at this Kendra -- one pharmacist and two assistants,” she said.

“We never thought that we would go beyond being a housewife. But, today, we are heading towards self-reliance and are able to serve people. It’s a matter of pride for us. Earlier, we used to struggle for basics but today, the education and upbringing of the children is also being done in a better way,” she added.

She said that many medicines for diseases like blood pressure, sugar, and heart disease which are usually sold at Rs 100 are available at these Kendras for just Rs 20.

“More than 100 people come to Jan Aushadhi centres every day and the numbers are continuously increasing. We are grateful to PM Modi,” Meena Sinha added.

Aman Kumar, a resident who regularly buys medicines from Jan Aushadhi Kendras, said that the medicines are sold at very cheap rates here.

“This is an excellent plan of PM Modi. We will make people aware that they should buy medicines from here so that they can get the benefit of huge discounts,” he said.

Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya JanAushadi Pariyojana (PMBJP) is a public welfare scheme to provide quality and affordable medicines to the masses through Jan Aushadhi Kendras.

