Bihar native arrested for molesting woman in Goa
By IANS | Published: December 27, 2021 10:15 PM2021-12-27T22:15:04+5:302021-12-27T22:22:59+5:30
Panaji, Dec 27 A man from Bihar has been arrested for molesting a woman along a busy thoroughfare in Pernem sub-district in North Goa, the police said on Monday.
The accused, Rajnikant Bind, a resident of Bihar, allegedly molested the victim after she alighted from a bus in Korgao village in Pernem. Alert residents of the locality nabbed the accused after the victim shouted for help.
"The accused has been identified as Rajnikant Bind, a native of Bihar. He has been arrested under Sections 341, 354, 354-A and 354-D of the IPC," said the inspector in-charge of Pernem police station.
