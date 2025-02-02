Bihar: NDA leaders attend ‘Litti Chokha’ party at Jitan Ram Manjhi’s residence

Patna, Feb 2 Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Jitan Ram Manjhi, hosted a ‘Litti Chokha’ party at his official residence in Patna on Sunday evening.

The event, themed 'Litti with Manjhi', was graced by several dignitaries, including Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and others.

“We came here to enjoy the Litti Party. No political discussion took place at the party. We will discuss the seat-sharing arrangement once the elections approach,” said Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.

The highlight of the event was Bihar’s traditional delicacy, Litti-Chokha-Ghughni, which received special praise from Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan as well.

“The Litti was very tasty, but I liked the Ghughni,” said Governor Khan while interacting with the media.

The event fostered unity among political and social workers, allowing leaders to discuss Bihar’s future in an atmosphere of camaraderie.

Attendees included Bihar Government Ministers Ratnesh Sada, Vijay Chaudhary, and Janak Ram, along with LJPRV State President Raju Tiwari, RLM State President Madan Chaudhary, MLAs, councillors, and NDA members.

Hindustani Awam Morcha’s Bihar State President Anil Kumar, along with MLAs Prafull Manjhi, Jyoti Manjhi, Deepa Manjhi, and other key leaders like Chief National Spokesperson Shyam Sundar Sharan, National Spokesperson Shankar Manjhi, and prominent figures like Nandlal Manjhi, Radheshyam Prasad, Kamaluddin Khan, and many others, added to the grandeur of the event.

The evening was marked by warmth and discussions on Bihar’s political landscape, with party members exchanging views in a spirit of goodwill.

Bihar government minister Santosh Kumar Suman personally welcomed all the guests, ensuring an inclusive and engaging gathering.

