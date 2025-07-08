Bihar News: Snake Rescuer Dies After Cobra Bite During Rescue Mission

In a tragic incident from the Vaishali district of Bihar, a renowned snake rescuer lost his life after being bitten by a cobra while attempting to capture it. The deceased, JP Yadav, had been rescuing snakes from human settlements and releasing them into their natural habitats for years. On Sunday, he was alerted about a cobra sighting in a residential area under the Rajapakar police station limits. As he reached the location, a large crowd had gathered. While trying to capture the snake, the cobra bit him on his finger, leading to a series of fatal consequences.

Despite being bitten, Yadav attempted to complete the rescue operation. He managed to grab the snake and tried placing it into a container. However, within minutes of the bite, the venom began to take effect. Eyewitnesses said Yadav first sat down on the ground, clearly in distress, and then suddenly collapsed. The gathered crowd quickly realized the severity of the situation and rushed him to the hospital. Unfortunately, the venom had already spread rapidly through his system, and he died within moments of being admitted, leaving the community in shock.

Yadav’s work over the years earned him the title of "Sarpmitra" (friend of snakes), and he was widely respected for his efforts to protect snakes and educate people about them. He often responded to distress calls from villagers and townsfolk who found snakes near their homes. Videos and photos of his rescue missions were frequently shared on social media, earning him admiration. Ironically, the very creature he had dedicated his life to saving became the reason for his untimely death. A video of the incident has since gone viral, drawing widespread attention and sorrow.