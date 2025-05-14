Bihar: Nishant Kumar’s political debut expected ahead of Bihar polls

Patna, May 14 As Bihar gears up for the 2025 Assembly elections, fresh political signals emerge from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s ancestral village Kalyan Bigha, hinting at the possible political debut of his son Nishant Kumar.

On the death anniversary of Nitish Kumar's wife Manju Sinha, a series of tributes and public programs unfolded, which quickly took on political overtones.

Nishant, accompanied by his father, paid homage at memorials in Kankarbagh and Kalyan Bigha, marking the occasion with deep emotional significance. However, what followed appeared to transcend ritual.

At a local cricket tournament inaugurated by Nishant Kumar, the atmosphere quickly turned charged with political undertones as the crowd raised slogans such as "Nishant Bhai Zindabad! and Bihar ka bhavishya kaisa ho? Nishant Kumar jaisa ho!"

The chants stirred speculation that Janata Dal (United) may be preparing to formally introduce Nishant Kumar into electoral politics before the 2025 polls.

Though Nishant Kumar has largely kept a low political profile, avoiding media questions about contesting elections or assuming leadership roles, his increased public visibility in 2025 has not gone unnoticed.

Political observers point out that this is not the first time he’s appeared at symbolically significant events.

His presence alongside Nitish Kumar at family memorials and now in front of a politically charged crowd appears increasingly strategic.

Party insiders in JDU suggest that Nishant carries the legacy, discipline, and administrative outlook of his father and that he may play a crucial leadership role in the party's future.

One JDU leader, on condition of anonymity, said, "Nishant has the potential to lead, and if guided by Nitish Kumar, he can be a strong political force in the coming years."

While the BJP has officially backed Nitish Kumar as the CM face for 2025, growing speculation around Nishant’s future could have implications for the party’s internal dynamics and succession planning.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor