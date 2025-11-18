Bihar: Nishant to attend his father Nitish Kumar’s swearing-in ceremony on Nov 20

Patna, Nov 18 Preparations for the grand swearing-in ceremony of the new Nitish Kumar government are underway, and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s son, Nishant Kumar, will also be present on the occasion on November 20.

Nitish Kumar will take oath as Chief Minister for the 10th time, along with several new ministers, including the Deputy Chief Minister.

Nishant Kumar will arrive at Gandhi Maidan, where the ceremony will be held.

Expressing gratitude to the people of Bihar, he said, “I sincerely thank the people of Bihar for the trust they have placed in my father. I also congratulate all our NDA allies on their victory.”

He further stated that the people’s blessings have strengthened the NDA and that he will personally attend the ceremony to welcome all guests.

Earlier in the day, Nishant met his father at the Chief Minister’s official residence in Patna.

A photograph of their meeting went viral on social media.

Nishant congratulated Nitish Kumar for securing a strong mandate in the Bihar Assembly elections.

The grand oath-taking ceremony at Gandhi Maidan will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Sandhvi Niranjan Jyoti, several Union ministers, and chief ministers from various states.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited Gandhi Maidan to personally inspect the arrangements.

He was accompanied by key NDA leaders, including Samrat Chaudhary and Nitin Naveen, along with senior officials, including Bihar Chief Secretary Pratyay Amrit, Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar, Patna District Magistrate Tyagarajan S.M., Senior Superintendent of Police Kartikeya K Sharma, and several officials overseeing the preparations.

It is in full swing to ensure the ceremony takes place smoothly and with grandeur.

The NDA leaders are expecting approximately three lakh people will attend the swearing-in ceremony.

