Bihar: Nitish Kumar hands over letters of appointment to 315 block horticulture officers

Patna, May 19 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday distributed appointment letters to 315 new Block Horticulture Officers, marking a significant milestone in the state’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the agriculture sector and generate employment.

Of the appointed officers, 150 are women, underlining the government’s strong focus on women’s empowerment in agriculture and rural development.

The successful candidates expressed overwhelming joy and gratitude after receiving the appointment letters from the Chief Minister.

Soni Kumari, a resident of Khagaria, interacting with IANS, called the moment a turning point in her life.

“This is the most important phase of my life. I passed the examination, and our Chief Minister handed over the appointment letter to us. I am very happy,” Soni said.

Rashmi Supria, from Darbhanga, echoed similar sentiments and pledged to serve with dedication.

“I am very happy that I got the job of Block Horticulture Officer. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has given us the appointment letter, and we are committed to performing our duty with honesty and sincerity,” Supria told IANS.

The candidates will now await their official postings, expected to be finalised in the coming days.

The distribution of appointment letters is part of Nitish Kumar’s larger goal to provide 12 lakh jobs before the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

His government has prioritised youth employment, especially in the agriculture, health, and education sectors.

Speaking on the occasion, officials reiterated that the inclusion of a large number of women officers reflects the Nitish government’s progressive approach towards gender equity in public service.

Besides appointment letters given to the successful candidates, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar launched multiple key initiatives at Krishi Bhawan, Mithapur in Patna on Monday.

The highlight of the event was the launch of the Kharif Mahabhiyan 2025 and the much-anticipated ‘Bihar Krishi Mobile’ app, which is expected to revolutionise the way farmers access government schemes and agricultural services.

The ‘Bihar Krishi Mobile’ app is designed as a one-stop digital platform for farmers.

