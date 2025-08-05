Bihar: Officials stunned by fake residential certificate application in Trump’s name

Patna, Aug 5 In a bizarre twist to the growing trend of fake residence certificate cases in Bihar, an application has surfaced in Samastipur district seeking a certificate in the name of US President Donald Trump.

The incident took place in the Mohiuddinnagar zone, where an unidentified person submitted an online application using Trump’s photo and name, falsely listing the address as Village Hasanpur, Ward No. 13, Post Bakarpur, Police Station Mohiuddinnagar, District Samastipur.

The application, submitted on July 29, 2025, was recorded under Application No. BRCCO/2025/17989735.

Upon verification, officials found clear tampering in the form’s photo, Aadhaar number, barcode, and address details, prompting the Circle Officer (CO) to reject the application outright.

Officials believe the act was deliberately carried out to ridicule and defame the administrative system.

Mohiuddinnagar CO confirmed that this is a serious violation under the IT Act, and a complaint has been filed with the local cyber police station.

“Strict legal action will be taken against those responsible,” said the CO, adding that cybercrime investigators are now tracking the IP address and login credentials used in the prank.

This incident is the latest in a series of fake residence certificate scams surfacing across Bihar in recent weeks.

Officials have flagged previous applications under names like ‘Dog Babu’, ‘Nitish Kumari’, and even in the name of Sonalika tractor, in Patna, East Champaran, Nalanda and other districts of Bihar, exposing glaring loopholes in the online application verification system.

The repeated misuse of the online portal has raised serious concerns over digital document integrity and identity fraud.

Administrative officers are now considering technical audits and stricter KYC verification mechanisms to prevent further embarrassment.

As the state heads into election season, such incidents not only undermine the government’s digital governance claims but also highlight the urgent need for cyber vigilance and stronger administrative filters.

