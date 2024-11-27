Bihar: One killed, 21 injured in two separate road accidents

Patna, Nov 27 One person was killed and 21 others injured in two separate road accidents in Bihar’s East Champaran and Arwal districts on Wednesday.

The first road accident occurred near the Madhubani Ghat bridge in East Champaran, Bihar where a tanker collided with an auto-rickshaw carrying school teachers.

One principal was killed and three female teachers were injured in this mishap.

The accident took place on the Motihari-Pakridayal Road within the Mufassil police station area.

The accident claimed the life of Naresh Kumar Ram, the headmaster of Bhelwa School in Madhuban. Three female teachers travelling with him - Sushma Patel, Anita Kumari, and Nahid Qamar - sustained injuries.

The teachers were en route to their school in an auto-rickshaw when a tanker, due to poor visibility caused by fog, rammed into their vehicle.

Local residents quickly rescued the injured and notified the authorities. The injured were taken to Sadar Hospital for treatment.

The Mufassil Police Station SHO, Manish Kumar, confirmed the details and mentioned that the injured are receiving medical care.

The second road accident occurred in the Arwal district of Bihar, near the Baidarabad bus stand on the Patna-Aurangabad NH-139, leaving 17 people injured, including 11 school children.

The incident has sparked outrage among locals and caused significant disruption to traffic on the highway.

The injured include 11 schoolchildren who were being taken home from a private school in Umairabad, along with six others.

Local residents rushed to assist, transporting the injured to the hospital and notifying both the police and the children’s families.

Angered by the accident, people blocked the highway, shouting slogans to express their dissatisfaction with the lack of road safety measures and the negligence of student transportation.

The blockade caused a significant traffic jam on both sides of NH-139. Police officials arrived on the spot to pacify the protesters and clear the road.

