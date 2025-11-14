Bihar outcome reflects people’s continued confidence in NDA: Chandrababu Naidu

Visakhapatnam, Nov 14 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has said that the NDA’s massive and historic victory in Bihar reflects the people’s continued confidence in its ability to deliver progressive governance and in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a Viksit Bharat.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President conveyed his heartfelt congratulations to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and all the winners from the BJP and Janata Dal (United).

Earlier, addressing the CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam, Chandrababu Naidu predicted that the NDA would win 200 seats.

“This shows people are with Narendra Modi. It is going to happen permanently. No other country, no other leader is enjoying people’s trust. I can say, in a democratic country, Narendra Modiji is the only man who is enjoying absolute confidence and trust,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also took to X to congratulate the NDA over its massive win.

“I wholeheartedly congratulate the NDA alliance, which is marching confidently towards a remarkable victory in the Bihar elections. The people of Bihar have given a clear and decisive mandate to support the continuation of the development-oriented governance led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar,” he said.

The Jana Sena leader congratulated leaders of all alliance parties, BJP, JD (U) and LJP, for securing this landslide victory. “This mandate is a reflection of the people’s trust and their aspiration for progress,” he said.

Union Minister for Civil Aviation K. Ram Mohan Naidu also congratulated Prime Minister Modi and CM Nitish Kumar over the landslide victory in the Bihar polls.

“This mandate reflects the trust our people continue to place in the NDA’s vision of development, stability, and inclusive growth. As part of the alliance, I feel deeply encouraged by the faith shown in our collective leadership. We remain committed to serving every citizen with renewed dedication and humility,” he said in a post on X.

