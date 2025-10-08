Bihar: Pawan Singh-Jyoti Singh dispute escalates

Patna, Oct 8 The dispute between Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh and his wife Jyoti Singh has taken a new turn, with both sides making serious allegations against each other.

After Pawan Singh accused Jyoti of creating a drama to secure an election ticket and portrayed himself as the victim, Jyoti Singh has now responded publicly, making grave accusations against her husband, including claims that he administered contraceptive pills to her.

Addressing a press conference, Jyoti Singh countered each of Pawan Singh’s allegations, saying, “If someone who has worked in the party for 15 years and couldn’t get a ticket for himself, how will he get one for us?”

She further stated that if Pawan Singh accepts her as his wife, she will withdraw from politics and not contest the election.

Jyoti Singh is reportedly in touch with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders and is being considered for a ticket from the Karakat Assembly seat.

Making an emotional appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Jyoti said, “Operation Sindoor was launched by PM Modi. Am I not a daughter of society? Does my sindoor not matter? I am a daughter of Uttar Pradesh and a daughter-in-law of Bihar. The dignity of our sindoor must be respected.”

Responding to Pawan Singh’s remarks about yearning for a child, Jyoti said, “People who truly want a child don’t give medicines (contraceptive pills) to prevent it. I was given such pills several times.”

She alleged that Pawan Singh harassed her, told her to jump off the balcony if she felt distressed, and that she once attempted to take 25 sleeping pills due to the stress, after which she was hospitalised late at night.

Jyoti also claimed that she faces daily threats from Pawan Singh’s fans and alleged that SHO Upendra Singh of Sushant Golf City police station, Lucknow, threatened to file a case against her.

Questioning Pawan Singh’s silence, Jyoti asked, “What is my fault that I have been suffering for seven years? When Pawan Singh called us during the Lok Sabha elections, wasn’t the divorce case already in court? He reapplied sindoor during the campaign and spoke to my father for hours.”

She alleged that an audio recording sent to Pawan Singh falsely accused her of having relationships with several men, which, according to her, worsened their marital relationship.

