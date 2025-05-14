Bihar: PMEGP brings lasting changes to the lives of Begusarai residents

New Delhi, May 14 The Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) is proving to be a boon for the residents of Bihar’s Begusarai district. The programme is creating ample opportunities for local people to explore self-employment and also initiate their own enterprises.

A couple of beneficiaries in Begusarai have set up their own enterprises and are also giving jobs and employment to others. The aim of this scheme is to promote small scale industries in small cities, villages and towns.

Amit Kumar, a resident of Sihama village who runs his own business, told IANS that he got information about PMEGP programme in 2021. He contacted UCO Bank, where he was given a loan of Rs 15 lakh under PMEGP.

With the money obtained under bank loan, Amit bought a machine and installed a Bulk Milk Cooling Unit (BMCU) plant at his home and started his own business. Currently, 1,000 to 1,500 liters of milk is being collected every day.

“We make paneer, curd, gulab jamun, sponge and curd and sell them in the nearby market,” he said.

His business has also facilitated a network of cattle rearing farmers who are also drawing benefits indirectly.

“We have given jobs to 10-12 youths from nearby areas. Earlier when we used to do farming, we used to do our own work, there was no support,” he said.

"I buy milk from 50 people. This has engaged a lot of people from the village,” he said and added that they are all thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for rolling out such scheme for unemployed youth.

Locals and villagers are in awe of Amit over his successful enterprise.

Raghav Kumar, a resident of Sihma village, said that Shwet Shakti has become a brand not only for the entire village but also for the people living nearby.

“People come to meet him to ask how they can take advantage of the Pradhan Mantri Rojgar Srijan Karyakram and what benefits they get from it,” he said.

PMEGP is a major credit-linked subsidy programme, aimed at generating self-employment opportunities through the establishment of micro-enterprises in the non-farm sector. The scheme is implemented by Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), as it functions as the nodal body.

In the state level, the scheme is implemented through State KVIC Directorates, State Khadi and Village Industries Boards (KVIBs), District Industries Centres (DICs) and banks.

