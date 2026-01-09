Bihar Police 2025 report card: Sharp decline in serious crimes; STF arrests record 134 Maoists

Patna, Jan 9 The Bihar Police on Friday released its 2025 annual report card, claiming a significant decline in serious crimes across the state.

According to figures shared by Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar, cases of murder, robbery, riots and bank robberies have dropped substantially compared to the previous year, reflecting the impact of intensified policing and targeted enforcement.

As per the data, murder cases declined by 8.3 per cent, robberies fell by 26.9 per cent, and riot-related incidents decreased by 21.5 per cent in 2025.

One of the most notable achievements, the DGP said, was an 80 per cent reduction in bank robbery cases, indicating improved surveillance and preventive policing.

“During 2025, Bihar Police arrested a total of 3,61,364 accused persons in various criminal cases. In a major crackdown on illegal arms manufacturing and trafficking, police recovered 4,963 illegal firearms and 30,133 cartridges. Additionally, 74 mini gun factories — considered hubs for illegal weapon production — were busted across the state,” Kumar said at a press conference in Patna.

He further said the Special Task Force (STF) recorded a major operational leap in 2025, with the number of encounters involving the STF rising from eight in the previous year to 29 in 2025.

These operations led to the arrest of 1,682 notorious criminals and a record 134 Naxalites.

During STF operations, police recovered 70 standard weapons and 15,552 live cartridges, significantly weakening the operational capacity of criminal and extremist networks, he said.

The DGP said sustained anti-Naxalite operations resulted in a sharp decline in Naxalite activities across Bihar.

Under mounting pressure from security forces, six Naxalites surrendered, including five wanted extremists and one squad member. Among the prominent surrenders were Ravan Koda and Akhilesh Singh Bhokta, signalling a further weakening of the Naxal movement in the state.

DGP Kumar also said the police are focusing on securing convictions. Between January and November 2025, courts convicted 1,43,545 criminals. Of these, four convicts were awarded the death penalty, while 1,097 were sentenced to life imprisonment.

Convictions were also secured against 518 accused in serious cases, including rape and those registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, reflecting stronger case preparation and follow-up by investigating agencies.

DGP Vinay Kumar attributed the improved crime indicators to coordinated policing, intelligence-based operations, strengthened STF action and focused prosecution, asserting that the Bihar Police will continue its zero-tolerance approach towards crime and extremism.

