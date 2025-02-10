Bihar Police arrests mastermind in Jiva Jewellery heist

Patna, Feb 10 Bihar Police has arrested two key accused, including the mastermind, in connection with the Jiva Jewellery Shop heist on Monday.

The broad daylight heist occurred 11 days ago near Saguna Mor under the Danapur police station jurisdiction and had created a sensation in the state.

ASP Bhanu Pratap Singh of Danapur sub-division confirmed the arrests, stating, “The Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed on the direction of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), successfully nabbed Rohit Kumar and Akash Kumar alias Suraj from Bhojpur.”

“During the investigation, it appeared that the mastermind of the heist was Rohit Kumar, a resident of Narayanpur village in Bhojpur. He was the main planner of the robbery. Akash Kumar alias Suraj aided in executing the crime,” Singh said.

“Both accused have admitted to their involvement in the heist,” Singh said.

Earlier, the SIT had arrested two women, Aarti Kumari and Sarita Devi, also from Bhojpur and recovered stolen goods. Authorities seized 31 pieces of gold and diamond jewellery from the arrested women.

The police had earlier recovered diamond ornaments worth Rs 40 lakh and gold jewellery worth Rs 10 lakh from the suspects.

With the arrest of the mastermind and his accomplices, the Patna Police is now focusing on recovering more looted valuables and identifying additional suspects involved in the crime.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) that cracked the case included Danapur Police Station SHO Prashant Kumar Bhardwaj, Sub Inspectors Chunmun Kumar and Arun Kumar-1 and three constables Sudhanshu Kumar, Vibhuti Singh, and Shambhu Kumar.

The robbery occurred on January 31, 2025, at Jiva Jewellery Shop near Saguna Mor. CCTV footage from the store showed six robbers inside the shop, leading to a state-wide hunt.

