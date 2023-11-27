Bihar Police ASI's son found murdered in Arrah

Patna, Nov 27 The son of a Bihar Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) was found murdered in Bihar’s Arrah city on Monday.

The deceased is identified as Omkesh Singh, a resident of Umanagar locality under Nawada police station in Arrah and a BA-I student.

His body was found partially burnt and kept in a jute bag near Majhauwa embankment under town police station.

The police said that Omkesh was missing since November 24 from his house. The family members claimed that he went with his friends on that day but did not return.

On Monday, the town police station learnt that a dead body was found in the Majhaiwa embankment. Accordingly, a team went there, recovered the body, and sent it to the Sadar hospital for the post-mortem examination.

The family members suspected that his friends were involved in murder. An FIR has been registered against unknown persons on the statement of deceased sister Anu Kumari.

Deceased’s cousin Vikas Kumar said: "Omkesh went with his friend named Sumit Kumar on November 24 around 1 p.m. When he did not return till late at night, we asked Sumit about him. He said that he had left Omkesh at Majhauwa embankment and returned home. After three days, his partially burnt dead body was found there in a jute bag."

A spokesperson of Bhojpur police said: "We have recovered the dead body with the help of SDRF and the matter is investigated with all angles. The suspects will be questioned soon."

Omkesh’s father Nagendra Singh is an ASI posted in Saharsa district. He is a native of Arakh village under Krishna Brahma police station in Buxar district and his family members are residing in Arrah city on rent.

