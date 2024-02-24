Bihar Police busts human trafficking gang, 10 arrested

Patna, Feb 24 Bihar Police on Saturday said that they have busted a human trafficking gang and arrested at least 10 persons including a doctor and have recovered two infants during raids on two private hospitals in Patna.

Police said that the alleged kingpin managed to escape during the raids.

Patna Police City SP West Abhinav Dhiman said that both the private hospitals have been sealed following the raids.

He said that the incident came to light when two women who were travelling with an infant in a car were stopped during a vehicle checking drive in Khagaul locality of Patna.

“During questioning, they failed to properly respond to the questions. When we pressured them, they broke down and revealed the nexus. Based on their information, we conducted raids at two private hospitals Manipal Hospital located at Patna bypass road and Devam Hospital in Bakhtiyarpur,” Dhiman said.

He said that when police conducted raids at Devam Hospital, an infant was recovered from the hospital.

“The child was stolen from Manipal Hospital and taken to Devam Hospital. We have raided six places and arrested Dr Parmanand Yadav of Manipal Hospital, Usha Devi, Sangeeta Devi, Archana Kumari, Sanju Devi, Aakash Kumar, Amit Kumar, Satish Kumar, Rahul Kumar and Sonu Kumar. Some of them are medical staff of these two private hospitals,” Dhiman said.

He said that Dr Naveen Kumar, the Director of Devam Hospital is supposed to be the kingpin of this human trafficking racket.

“He is on the run. The infants were taken to a child welfare center. Patna Police is making all the efforts to locate their actual parents,” he said.

