Bihar police destroyed opium farming in 1,290 acres of land in 2022-23

Patna, Oct 10 The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar police, in association with other agencies, are carrying out a special drive against illegal opium cultivation in the state.

“We have observed cultivation of opium in the state, especially in Gaya district. The Barachatti and Dhangai blocks, which are located in the remote areas near the Jharkhand border and are Maoist-affected regions, are known as opium farming areas.

"We have launched a massive campaign to destroy the cultivation of opium in the region. In 2022-23, we have already destroyed opium farming in 1,290 acres of land. We have also registered 33 FIRs against 121 offenders in Bihar,” said Nayyer Hasnain Khan, ADGP, EOU.

“Maoist groups have some influence in Gaya district, especially in the remote forest areas located near the Jharkhand border. We are using drones to keep an eye on opium cultivation in the region.

"We were also taking satellite images to destroy opium cultivation. The seeding of opium farming kicks off in September and the final production takes place in March. So we are concentrating this time to destroy as many areas as possible in the beginning of farming,” Khan said.

“Bihar is a border state having territories touching Nepal, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Chattisgarh. It is a big problem in Bihar. It is a transit point and a consumption state as well. But we have made a comprehensive plans to stop it,” Khan said.

“We are making efforts to provide alternative crops for farming in the region. We are encouraging the farmers for the cultivation of lemon grass, honey bees etc.,” Khan said.

The officer said the use of contrabands have increased after the imposition of liquor ban in the state.

“The state police, in association with different security agencies, have launched a campaign to save our younger generation from narcotics consumption,” Khan said.

