Bihar police exhume woman's body week after burial as kin suspect foul play

Patna, Aug 26 The police in Bihar's Bagaha have exhumed the body of a woman who was buried a week ago.

The victim’s brother held the woman's brother-in-law responsible for her death, alleging that he wanted to establish physical relationship with her.

Bagaha police have launched a probe after registering an FIR against the accused persons.

According to sources, the woman used to speak to her brother over phone regularly from her in-law's place, but there was no communication from her side for the past one week. Getting suspicious, he inquired about her and came to know from her neighbours that she had died a week back and her body was duly buried.

The deceased's brother then moved an application with the SDM who appointed circle officer Vinod Kumar Mishra to look into the case. Under Mishra's supervision, the police on Saturday dug the burial place and exhumed her body.

“We have registered an FIR against her in-laws after exhuming the body. The actual cause of death will be ascertained after the pos-tmortem," said Nand Ji Prasad, DSP of Ramnagar zone in West Champaran district.

“My sister got married in 2012. Her husband worked in another state as a migrant labourer. Her brother-in-law was applying pressure on her to establish physical relationship which she was denying. That is why he killed my sister and buried her without informing us,” the deceased's brother alleged.

