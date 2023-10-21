Bihar Police forms 'Anti Romeo Squad' to prevent eve teasing, molestation during Durga Puja

Patna, Oct 21 To stop eve-teasing and molestation incidents during Durga Puja in crowded places, especially near Puja Pandals, Bihar Police has constituted ‘Anti Romeo Squad’ in several districts.

The Anti Romeo Squad teams are being deployed at the crowded places in and round the surroundings of Puja Pandals and fairs in civil and police uniforms to keep at tab on miscreants.

“In Gopalganj, we have constituted three teams of Anti Romeo Squads in the district. They have been given directions to keep tabs on miscreants and take action promptly as soon as anyone raises the alarm of eve-teasing or molestation,” said Swarn Prabhat, SP of Gopalganj.

He said that if any miscreant will be arrested, they will be booked immediately. “No one will be allowed to go scot free once he commits crime. Women safety is our top priority,” Prabhat said.

People are participating in Durga Puja celebrations in large numbers to see Maa Durga.

In Patna, the police has been deployed at every place to prevent any such incident. Police teams are visible at every intersection and crowded places. A number of women constables have also been deployed at the Pandals to help women devotees. Monitoring of activities is also done through CCTV cameras.

