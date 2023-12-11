Bihar Police issue new emergency toll free number 14432 for serious crimes

Patna, Dec 11 In a bid to prevent crimes of a serious nature, Bihar Police issued a new emergency toll free number -- 14432 -- on Monday.

The toll free number will be accessible from across the country through mobile and landline numbers and the identities of the callers would be kept secret.

Additional Director General of Police, HQs, Jitendra Singh Gangwar, said the toll free number will be operational round the clock and it will be looked after by a dedicated team.

"We have said in the past that Bihar Police is working on a special programme to prevent serious crimes like drug trafficking, human trafficking, arms trafficking, and to monitor movement of gangsters, notorious criminals, murder accused, rape accused and others. The information shared with us by the common people will be kept secret by our team. It is operating now from Monday and it will work round the clock," he said.

"When we were planning this toll free number, Bihar Police sent the proposal to the Telecom Ministry for approval. It has given the toll free number 14432 for Bihar. It will be accessible across the state and people who are living in other states can also approach us on this number," Gangwar said.

"In case any caller would claim for the reward amount, we will also give them after following certain norms," he added.

Bihar also has emergency helpline numbers like 112. It is operational in the last one year. Besides, Bihar Police can be approached through social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and X.

