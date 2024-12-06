Bihar Police Lathi-Charge On BPSC Aspirants Outside Office in Patna (Watch Video)

Bihar Police on Friday, December 6, used a lathi charge to disperse the protestors gathered in front of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) office, demanding that the 70th Civil Services prelims exam be held as before. Reports also suggest that a clash erupted between the protesting students and police personnel during the agitation in Patna.

VIDEO | Police lathi-charge aspirants protesting outside the #Bihar Public Service Commission (#BPSC) office in Patna over the issue of 'normalisation'.



The incident occurred when candidates were protesting and demanding clarity and fairness in the evaluation process. They blocked the busy thoroughfare and caused traffic disruptions. The protest took a violent turn, leaving several injured, including student leader Dilip Kumar.

"The protest is illegal as they have no permission. We are demanding the names of the delegation of five people who will keep their demands forward," said DSP Anu Kumari.