Bihar Police launches citizen service portal app, begins major push toward digital policing

Patna, Dec 6 The Bihar Police on Saturday has taken a significant step towards digital transformation with the launch of the Citizen Service Portal app, enabling residents to connect with police services from home and ensuring faster redressal of complaints.

Launching the app, Bihar Home Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary said the initiative will bridge the gap between police and the public and strengthen transparency.

“Citizens will now be able to file complaints directly through their mobile phones, which will then be processed and investigated by the police,” he said.

The portal will also provide information on lost and found items, offering substantial convenience to users.

After the launch, Samrat Chaudhary visited the Police Headquarters, where he held a high-level review meeting with the DGP and senior officers.

Detailed discussions were held on law and order, crime control, and enhancing the state's digital policing systems.

Officials described the initiative as a major milestone in the direction of smart policing in Bihar.

Samrat Chaudhary made it clear that the Home Department will not tolerate any laxity in maintaining law and order.

He directed district officials to respond swiftly to crimes, maintain stringent surveillance on criminal activities, and ensure visible policing.

Reiterating his firm stance, he said, “Bihar is not for criminals. Anyone trying to break the law will either have to reform or leave the state.”

In the meeting with top police officials, Chaudhary directed them the develop a robust reporting system against illegal mining, a special mechanism to identify those involved in illegal land deals, a real-time monitoring system to curb land fraud, improved traffic management within three months, and monthly meetings between DMs, SPs, and industrial representatives to address issues faced by entrepreneurs.

He reiterated that the NDA government has implemented a zero-tolerance policy against land, sand, and liquor mafias.

Earlier on Friday, Samrat Chaudhary announced the formation of the Abhay Brigade, a special force dedicated to tackling hooliganism and ensuring women’s safety.

One of the key announcements was the launch of the Abhay Brigade, a dedicated anti-harassment force.

The brigade will remain active in schools and colleges, market areas, crowded public spaces, and other sensitive locations.

“Its mandate is to ensure women’s safety and take immediate action on any complaint of harassment or eve-teasing,” he said.

