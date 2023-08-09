Bihar: Police nab 7 drug traffickers, seize 102 kg marijuana

Patna, Aug 9 The police in Bihar's Gopalganj on Wednesday arrested seven persons, including two women, and seized 102 kg marijuana from their possession.

The contraband was hidden in a box placed on the roof of a three-wheeler, which was used for transporting narcotics. The traffickers reportedly smuggled in the marijuana from Odisha.

The accused have been identified as Jamir Mian, Sachidanand Mahto, Sailesh Prasad, Uday Kumar, Antrip Kujur, Manju Devi and Manka Devi. The police are currently interrogating them to find out the kingpin of the drug trafficking racket.

On Tuesday, the police in Sitamarhi had arrested four drug traffickers and seized 363 kg marijuana from their possession.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor