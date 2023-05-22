Bihar: Police open fire in air after clash with villagers in Begusarai

Begusarai (Bihar) [India], May 22 : The local police opened fire in self-defence after a clash occurred between villagers and police on Sunday, a police official said.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

Police said that a team of excise department team conducted a raid after receiving inputs that an illegal liquor trade was happening in the Bhagwanpur area.

Police further mentioned that it arrested two youths in connection to a liquor mafia case.

After arresting the two accused, police said that the local villagers started opposing the police fiercely and started throwing bricks and stones at them.

"Our team had conducted a raid in Bhagwanpur in which two people were arrested. As soon as we made them sit in our police car, the local villagers started pulling them out of the car. They started throwing bricks and stones towards us. In self-defence we opened the fire in the air," an official said.

Police said that two aerial rounds of fire were opened in this incident.

" In self-defence, we opened two rounds of fire, as many of our officials were getting injured after being hit by bricks and other stuff. The situation was brought under control after this," the official said.

Further investigation is underway in this matter.

