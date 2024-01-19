Bihar Police registers FIR in gang rape case after 5 months

Patna, Jan 19 Police in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar have registered an FIR against seven persons in connection with a gang rape which took place in August 2023, an official said.

The police said that the victim -- out of fear -- had not approached the police to file the case against the accused.

The incident took place in August last year in a village which falls under Ahiyapur police station.

People in the village had asked the victim’s family to resolve the matter in a Panchayat.

On August 4, 2023 a Panchayat was held and the victim’s family was asked to remain silent and not to report the incident to the police.

In the last five months, the victim has also left studies and stayed at home.

Victim has told the police that the accused has started misbehaving with her again and that is why she has filed the case against him.

In August 2023, the victim along with her mother was returning from a market when two persons kidnapped them and took them to a garden where the victim was raped in infront of her mother.

“We have registered a FIR against seven persons in the case. Two of them were involved in gang rape while five others helped them. The matter is under investigation,” said Rohan Kumar, SHO of Ahiyapur police station, Muzaffarpur.

--IANS

