Bihar Police SSC 2022: Know how to download Main exam admit card

The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) on April 5 published the Mains admit card for the position of Police Sub-Inspector. Applied candidates may get their hall tickets from the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in.

The requirements are available for 2213 positions, of which 1998 are for Police Sub Inspector and 215 are for Sergeant. The exam will be held on April 24. The preliminary examination was held on December 26, 2021. The test was passed by 265681 pupils and failed by 167590.

Know how to download admit card