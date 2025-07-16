Bihar Police to form ‘shooter cell’ amid rising crime

Patna, July 16 In the wake of the rising incidents of murder and crime across Bihar, the Police Headquarters has decided to form a dedicated “shooter cell” to monitor and take timely action against shooters and professional criminals in the state.

Bihar ADG (Law and Order) Kundan Krishnan informed that SPs and SSPs of all districts have been instructed to prepare detailed data of notorious shooters in their jurisdictions.

“The cell will monitor old criminals and identify new shooters promptly to prevent contract killings and gang-related violence. This step comes amid concerns over rising murder cases in Patna and other districts in recent weeks,” Krishnan said.

ADG Krishnan noted that the desire for quick money and a glamorous lifestyle is pushing many youths toward crime.

Patna alone has around 5 lakh youth, with a large number reportedly at risk of straying from the mainstream into criminal activities.

Responding to queries on the recent murder of businessman Gopal Khemka, ADG Krishnan stated that the headquarters fully supports Patna Police’s investigation and theory in the case.

He emphasised that adequate evidence is available, which will be presented in court to ensure justice.

As crime incidents rise, encounters between police and criminals have taken place under “Operation Langda” in multiple districts, including Patna, with police shooting criminals in the leg.

Several BJP leaders have demanded adopting the “Yogi model” (UP-style police action) to control crime, urging tougher police action, including encounters.

However, ADG Krishnan stated clearly, “Encounter is not the cure for this disease. Society must come forward, and both police and administration need public cooperation. Nothing can happen without it.”

Nitish Cabinet Minister Neeraj Bablu earlier said, “One encounter will not suffice; dozens of encounters may be needed. Criminals’ bullets are heard, why can’t police bullets be heard? Police should create fear in the minds of criminals.”

Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha repeatedly stated that the government will not only conduct encounters but also confiscate criminals’ illegal properties and use bulldozer action against them.

While the Bihar Police plans to counter rising crime with intelligence-driven measures like the ‘shooter cell’, the political discourse around encounters and strong-arm policing continues to intensify ahead of the upcoming elections.

