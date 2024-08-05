Bihar Police to seek Interpol’s help to nab Lawrence Bishnoi gang members

Patna, Aug 5 Bihar Police on Monday said that they will seek help from Interpol to arrest the members of notorious Lawrence Bishnoi.

A police official said that Mayank Singh, also known as Sunil Meena, is at the top of Bihar Police’s list. A native of Rajasthan, Mayank Singh is reportedly operating from Malaysia and has been crucial in supplying sophisticated Glock pistols and magazines through two arms smugglers, Shantanu Shivam and Kamal Rawat - who were arrested on July 21 in Gopalganj near the Bihar-Uttar Pradesh border.

Further investigations revealed the involvement of Mayank Singh, whose name emerged prominently during the probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The police are currently completing the necessary formalities with Interpol to apprehend Mayank Singh and his associates.

The official said that the collaboration with Interpol underscores the international dimensions of criminal activities and the efforts being made by Bihar Police to bring these perpetrators to justice.

In addition to Shantanu Shivam and Kamal Rawat, the Gopalganj Police arrested another gang member, Dinesh Singh Rawat, from Ajmer on July 25.

All three arrested individuals have implicated Mayank Singh and his associates, Rahul Singh and Bhupendra Singh, who are currently under police surveillance.

The police have announced a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on Mayank Singh and Rs 50 thousand each on Rahul Singh and Bhupendra Singh.

Sources said that Mayank Singh maintains direct contact with Jharkhand gangster Aman Shahu, and the smuggling of Glock pistols into Bihar was intended to equip Shahu's gang members.

