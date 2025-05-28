Bihar police vehicle meets with accident in MP, injured referred to Indore; 2 dead

Bhopal, May 28 All four police personnel from Bihar who were injured in an accident in Ratlam have been referred to Indore for further treatment.

The accident, which took place on Wednesday morning on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, claimed the lives of two police personnel when their vehicle suddenly overturned midway.

A video capturing the incident has gone viral, shedding light on the tragic event.

According to Amit Kumar, the Superintendent of Police in Ratlam, the accident occurred near the Ratlam Industrial Area on the eight-lane road.

The vehicle, belonging to Bihar’s Special Task Force (STF), was en route to Gujarat to apprehend certain suspects.

One of the injured officers was immediately transferred to Indore due to the severity of his condition.

The remaining three were first taken to Ratlam Medical Hospital, where they received first aid before also being referred to Indore for further treatment, according to police officials.

Ratlam SP Amit Kumar stated that the Bihar STF team was traveling in a Scorpio from Gaya to Gandhidham to apprehend an accused individual.

Among those who tragically lost their lives was Sub-Inspector Mukund Murari, a 2018 batch officer from Bakhtiyarpur, Patna.

Mukund had initially joined the Patna District Force as a constable in 2015 and was later posted to the Patna STF. Constable Vikas Kumar, another victim of the accident, was a resident of Jehanabad.

The injured personnel include Sub-Inspector Santosh Kumar from Bhagalpur, Constable Mithilesh Paswan from Kaimur, Constable Ranjan Kumar from Nawada, and Constable Jeevdhari Kumar.

Constable Ranjan Kumar recalled that he had been asleep in the backseat and was unaware of how the accident unfolded.

When he woke up, he found himself amid the wreckage, with three individuals lying outside the vehicle.

He stated that they had been sleeping in the trunk while their superior was driving. Injured officer Mithilesh Paswan stated that they were on a secret operation from Gaya to Gandhidham when the accident occurred.

He described how the vehicle lost balance on the expressway near Ratlam and overturned, dragging along the road for nearly 100 feet before finally coming to a halt.

