Bihar: Political parties receive final voter lists; district leaders appreciated ECI

Patna, Sep 30 Following the Election Commission of India’s publication of Bihar’s final voter list under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2025, district presidents and representatives of major political parties collected hard and soft copies of the updated rolls on Tuesday evening.

Meetings were convened by District Election Officers (DEOs) across the state to distribute the final data and address queries from party officials.

In Sitamarhi, RJD district president Gauhar Shamim confirmed that as per the draft roll of August 1, 2025, the district had 23,22,171 voters, which has now increased to 24,49,659 after final publication.

Nayaz Ahmed Siddiqui, district secretary of CPI-ML, endorsed the figures and welcomed the transparent process.

At a meeting in Gaya, CPI-ML district secretary Niranjan Kumar said the DEO handed over the final voter lists for all 10 assembly constituencies.

Samir Anwar Khan, district vice-president of the Indian National Congress, shared gender-wise details, including 15,63,126 male voters, 14,06,273 female voters and 36 other voters in Gaya.

A similar review was held at the Bhojpur DEO office, where representatives of RJD, CPI-ML, JDU and Congress were present.

Manmohan Kumar alias Mantu Sharma, RJD district vice-president, said the final list covers all seven assembly constituencies. Dildar Kirat, CPI-ML office secretary, collected both hard and soft copies of the roll in the DEO officer's office, Ara, the district headquarters of Bhojpur.

Shambhu Prasad Soni, JDU district spokesperson, and Virendra Mishra, Congress media in-charge, appreciated the DEO and deputy election officers for an error-free, transparent and reliable exercise.

In Banka, RJD district president Upul Prasad Thakur confirmed receipt of the updated voter rolls and expressed gratitude to the DEO and electoral staff.

“After the final publication of an error-free and reliable voter list, we thank all EROs and BLOs for their efforts,” Thakur said.

The final Bihar voter list now includes 7.42 crore voters, up from 7.24 crore in the August draft, with 21.53 lakh names added and 3.66 lakh names removed state-wide.

The SIR process, monitored by the Supreme Court, was launched to delete duplicates and add eligible voters ahead of the 2025 Assembly elections.

