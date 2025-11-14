Bihar poll results: Early trends show NDA crosses magic mark of 122

Patna, Nov 14 The NDA has surpassed the significant milestone of 122 seats in the Bihar Assembly elections, with early trends from the Election Commission of India (ECI) indicating the alliance leading in over 150 seats.

In the 243 members of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, 122 seats are needed for a majority.

According to ECI, as of 10.30 a.m., the ruling NDA was leading in 172 seats -- BJP with 73, JD(U) with 77, LJP(RV) with 18 and HAMS with four.

Meanwhile, the Opposition Mahagathbandhan was leading in 54 -- RJD in 42, Congress in seven, and CPI(ML)(L) in five.

The counting process for all 243 Assembly seats commenced at 8 a.m., beginning with the scrutiny of postal ballots. This was followed by the counting of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) votes from 8.30 a.m., taking place under extensive multi-tier security arrangements across the state.

Candidates from both alliances expressed confidence in their performance. Leaders from the NDA asserted that the people of Bihar had reposed faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantees and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's work toward the state's development.

The Mahagathbandhan, led by the RJD, claimed that Bihar had "voted for change" and expressed optimism that Tejashwi Yadav would form the next government.

The counting operations are being overseen by 243 Returning Officers and an equal number of Counting Observers appointed by the Election Commission.

Over 18,000 counting agents representing various candidates are present at the centres to monitor the process closely.

Entry into counting centres has been strictly restricted to individuals with valid passes, and the use of mobile phones inside counting halls has been completely prohibited.

The election witnessed participation from more than 70 crore voters who cast their ballots to decide the fate of both the ruling NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. The polling was held in two phases, on November 6 and 11.

In the outgoing Assembly, the NDA holds 131 seats, comprising BJP's 80, JD(U)'s 45, four of HAM(S) and two Independents. The Opposition bloc has 111 seats, with the RJD holding 77, Congress 19, CPI(ML) 11, CPI(M) two and CPI two.

