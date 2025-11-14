Bihar poll results: NDA maintains strong momentum in West Champaran, wins 7 of 9 seats

Patna, Nov 14 The National Democratic Alliance's stellar performance in the Bihar Assembly poll continued in West Champaran district, where the alliance secured seven out of nine seats.

Only Valmiki Nagar and Chanpatia went to the Congress, which otherwise performed poorly across the state.

With this emphatic district-level mandate, the NDA is set to comfortably form the next government in Bihar.

Ramnagar: Nand Kishor Ram of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the electoral battle against Subodh Kumar of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) by a margin of 35,680 votes.

Narkatiaganj: BJP's Sanjay Kumar Pandey defeated Deepak Yadav of the RJD with a margin of 26,458 votes.

Bagaha: BJP candidate Ram Singh defeated Jayesh Mangalam Singh of the Congress with a margin of 6,313 votes.

Lauriya: This seat was won by Vinay Bihari of the BJP. He has defeated Ran Kaushal Pratap Singh of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) by a margin of 26,966 votes.

Nautan: Nautan is another constituency where the BJP candidate secured his victory. Here, Narayan Prasad defeated Amit Kumar of the Congress by a margin of 22,072 votes.

Bettiah: Former Minister and BJP leader Renu Devi managed to win the Bettiah seat by defeating Washi Ahmad of the Congress. Her margin of victory was 22,373 votes.

Sikta: Sammridh Varma of the Janata Dal-United won the election by a margin of more than 46,000 votes against Independent candidate Khurshid Firoz Ahmad. CPI-ML candidate Birendra Prasad Gupta secured the third position.

Valmiki Nagar: Valmiki Nagar is one of those rare seats where the Grand Alliance managed to win the election. Here, Congress candidate Surendra Prasad defeated the JD-U candidate Dhirendra Pratap Singh with a margin of 1,675 votes.

Chanpatia: Chanpatia is another seat where Congress is leading against the BJP candidate. Congress candidate Abhishek Ranjan is leading here by a small margin of just 602 votes against the BJP's Umakant Singh.

The leaders of the NDA's alliance partners, including BJP, JD-U, Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas, Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular and Rashtriya Lok Morcha, will soon hold a meeting to select the name of the Chief Ministerial candidate.

Sources have said that Nitish Kumar will take the oath as the Chief Minister for the 10th time in Bihar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor