Bihar polls: Around 8.5 lakh election officials deployed, says ECI

New Delhi, Oct 9 Three days after the Election Commission announced the schedule of Bihar assembly elections and the bye-elections to eight assembly constituencies of six states and for Jammu & Kashmir, preparations are underway to ensure the smooth functioning of these elections.

According to the latest press note issued by ECI on Thursday, “to ensure the smooth and orderly progress of the various phases of elections in Bihar, around 8.5 lakh election officials have been deployed.”

“The personnel to be deployed include nearly 4.53 lakh Polling Personnel, 2.5 lakh Police Officials, 28,370 Counting Personnel, 17,875 Micro Observers, 9,625 Sector Officers, 4,840 Micro Observers for counting, and up to 90,712 Anganwadi Sevikas may also be deployed,” the ECI said in its press note.

The election machinery, including 90,712 BLOs and 243 EROs, is available for the voters on a phone call and through the Book-a-call to BLO facility on the ECINet App.

“Call centre number +91 (STD Code) 1950 is also available for registering any complaint/query at the DEO/RO level,” it said.

The poll panel further said that all the personnel deployed shall be deemed to be on deputation to the Election Commission as per the provisions of Section 28A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

“In the first, one General Observer has been deployed for each of the 243 Constituencies in Bihar to function as the eyes and ears of the Commission,” it said.

In addition, 38 Police Observers and 67 Expenditure Observers have also been deployed.

According to the poll panel, the Observer will station itself in their respective Constituencies and meet political parties/candidates regularly to address their concerns.

Similarly, the ECI on Wednesday also announced that elderly voters above 85 years of age, persons with benchmark disabilities (PwDs), and service voters will be able to cast their votes through postal ballots in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

According to a press note issued by the ECI, this facility will be provided under Section 60(c) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

