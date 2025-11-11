Bihar polls: Case filed after ‘cash-for-votes’ video goes viral

Patna, Nov 11 A day before the second phase of polling in Bihar, a purported video of BJP MLA and Chiraiya candidate Lalbabu Prasad Gupta allegedly handing out cash to voters went viral on social media on Monday, triggering a political row.

In the clip — posted just hours ahead of voting — Gupta is purportedly seen giving money to a woman while other locals look on.

The viral video has led to uproar in the district’s political circles.

Following the circulation of the video, police have registered a case against the BJP candidate for alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

East Champaran SP Swarn Prabhat said the viral clip shows a candidate with some people who had money in their hands, which prima facie amounts to a breach of the MCC. The FIR has been lodged at the Patahi police station.

The Election Commission has already deployed additional surveillance teams across poll-bound districts for Phase 2, but the episode underscores continued attempts at inducement despite heavy enforcement.

In another poll-related controversy ahead of Phase-2 voting in Bihar, a video claiming that VVPAT slips were found lying in a roadside ditch in the Maharajganj Assembly constituency of Siwan district went viral on Monday.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) posted the clip on X, tagging the Election Commission and alleging irregularities.

RJD wrote that VVPAT slips were found lying in a ditch by the roadside and accused outsiders of trying to bury democracy in a ditch.

The party demanded an immediate clarification from the Election Commission, saying if the EC’s intentions and rules are honest, fair and transparent, then the poll body must respond on record.

Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha also reacted, saying, “Even if it’s just for show… a clarification is necessary — or should we look for the reason behind the silence?”

Following the complaint, the district administration on Monday said that information was received on November 10 about some EVM/VVPAT slips being found near Mauli ka Bathan in Siwan.

An official team reached the spot and, in a a preliminary inquiry, found that the slips were from the 112-Maharajganj Assembly constituency and pertained to the commissioning stage of the machines.

Authorities said those slips were meant to be destroyed on site by the personnel present using a shredding machine, and that the commissioning had been conducted in the presence of contesting candidates or their election agents.

Stating this was a case of negligence, the Siwan administration said the concerned staff have been immediately suspended and departmental proceedings are being initiated.

An FIR is also being lodged at the local police station, and a detailed inquiry has been ordered.

All candidates of the 112-Maharajganj seat have been informed of the action taken, officials added.

