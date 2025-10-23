Bihar polls: Delhi Police eliminates ‘sigma gang’; kingpin carried reward of Rs 25,000

New Delhi, Oct 23 Hours after executing one of the biggest crackdowns on the inter-state crime, the Delhi Police made some startling disclosures about the Bihar gangsters’ intention and motive to disrupt the upcoming Assembly elections and also how the four criminals found a ‘safe haven’ in the capital.

Addressing a press conference, Surendra Kumar, Joint CP of Delhi Police Crime Branch, said that the gang of four criminals had been hiding in the national capital for the past several days and were traced and confronted after receiving inputs from Bihar Police about their whereabouts.

He told the press that the Sigma gang’s kingpin, Ranjan Pathak, carried a reward of Rs 25,000 and was wanted in at least eight criminal cases.

The four gangsters of the notorious Sigma gang, responsible for some high-profile killings in Bihar, were also plotting to conduct a major criminal operation during the upcoming Assembly elections, the senior cop told the press.

According to police, they also committed a murder in Bihar after the election code of conduct came into effect on October 6.

He said that further investigations are underway and the police are interrogating known acquaintances of the accused to dig deep into the gangsters’ motive.

The sigma gang members were killed in an encounter with Delhi police, in the wee hours of Thursday, as the latter launched surveillance on key inputs from Bihar Police and laid a trap in the area. A pistol was recovered from the accused, and a stolen car was recovered.

During the police operation in North-West Delhi, the criminals opened fire at the police team and were injured in retaliatory gunfire. They were taken to a hospital in Rohini, where doctors declared them dead.

The operation was carried out by a joint team of the Delhi Police Crime Branch and the Bihar Police.

The four most-wanted were identified as Ranjan Pathak (25), Bimalesh Mahato alias Bimalesh Sahni (25), Manish Pathak (33), and Aman Thakur (21). They were all residents of Sitamarhi district in Bihar and were part of the 'Sigma Gang'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor