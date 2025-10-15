Bihar polls: ECI strengthens crackdown on money power; Rs 33.97 crore seized

New Delhi, Oct 15 The Election Commission of India (ECI) issued a directive to enforcement agencies on Wednesday to prevent the influence of money in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

It also mentioned that Expenditure Observers have been deployed to monitor the election process.

The ECI also mentioned that since the announcement of elections on October 6, a total seizure of Rs 33.97 crore worth of cash, liquor, drugs and freebies has been done by different Enforcement Agencies.

"In order to curb the use of money power, freebies as well as drugs, narcotics, and liquor in the ensuing elections, the Commission has issued directions to all the Enforcement Agencies including the State Police Dept., State Excise Dept., Income Tax Dept., FIU-IND, RBI, SLBC, DRI, CGST, SGST, Customs, ED, NCB, RPF, CISF, SSB, BCAS, AAI, Department of Post, State Forest Dept. and State Co-operative Dept," the ECI said in a statement.

The poll body further mentioned that the Expenditure Observers have already been deployed to monitor the election expenses incurred by the candidates and have reached their respective constituencies on the day of the notification of elections. During the visit, they will meet all the teams engaged in expenditure monitoring.

Additionally, flying squads, surveillance teams, and video surveillance teams, according to the ECI, will be vigilant round-the-clock to monitor any suspected instances of money power or other inducements being used to sway the voters.

The Commission has also activated the online system called Election Seizure Management System (ESMS) for reporting of interceptions/seizures made by the FSs, SSTs and enforcement agencies on a real-time basis during the election period.

The poll body stressed that the "enforcement authorities should ensure that ordinary citizens are not inconvenienced or harassed during the checking and inspection for the enforcement of these directives".

Additionally, any member of the public can also complain regarding any such violations through the C-Vigil App.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor